Let’s Face it – We’re B!tches to Each Other…
...and I'm not the first to write about this. Yes, ladies, we're mean. We hate each other and we're often WORSE to one another than men are to us. Most of us grew up hating our … [Read More...]
Winterlicious Reservations Starts TODAY (January 12)!!!!!!!
Who is excited for Winterlicious? The twice-annual ____licious (winter and summer) commences … [Read More...]
Do You Have a ‘Regular Look’? I Do!
Fashion and Style/ Webitor's Thoughts
I don't profess to having a daily "uniform" a la Carolina Herrera or Mark … [Read More...]
Happy 2017 and an (Eventual) New Look!
DelectablyChic! will be more personal this year. Things have been … [Read More...]
Top 5 Recommended New Year’s Resolutions!
It’s that time again. 2017 is just around the corner and with it an opportunity … [Read More...]
Toronto Fashion Week is Back!
According to BlogTO, anyway. Toronto Fashion Week will now run by Peter Freed of … [Read More...]
Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part IV: Best Selfies (Gifts to Self)
Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2016
Last week, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Everyone Else. … [Read More...]
Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part III: Best Gifts for Everyone Else
Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2015
Over the weekend, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Family. … [Read More...]