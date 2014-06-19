Latest in Style, Dining and More
Do You Have a ‘Regular Look’? I Do!
Fashion and Style/ Webitor's Thoughts
I don't profess to having a daily "uniform" a la Carolina Herrera or Mark Zuckerberg - as in I don't wear the exact same thing daily. However, I have a go-to "look" which changes depending … [Read More...]
Happy 2017 and an (Eventual) New Look!
DelectablyChic! will be more personal this year. Things have been changing for me - … [Read More...]
Latest Instagram Photos
Highlighted events
- Interior Design Show 2017 more » on Jan 19 2017 12:00 am
in 9 days and 09:25 hours.
- Winterlicious 2017 more » on Jan 27 2017 12:00 am
in 17 days and 09:25 hours.
- One of a Kind Spring Show more » on Mar 29 2017 12:00 am
in 78 days and 09:25 hours.
Latest Tweets:
Featured Posts…
Top 5 Recommended New Year’s Resolutions!
It’s that time again. 2017 is just around the corner and with it an opportunity … [Read More...]
Toronto Fashion Week is Back!
According to BlogTO, anyway. Toronto Fashion Week will now run by Peter Freed of … [Read More...]
Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part IV: Best Selfies (Gifts to Self)
Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2016
Last week, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Everyone Else. … [Read More...]
Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part III: Best Gifts for Everyone Else
Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2015
Over the weekend, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Family. … [Read More...]
Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part II: Best Gifts for Family
Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2016
Earlier this week, we focused on Stocking Stuffers. This time, it’s … [Read More...]
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Best Stocking Stuffers
Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2016
Our annual DelectablyChic! Holiday Gift Guide is back and … [Read More...]