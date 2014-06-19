Latest in Style, Dining and More

Do All Immigrant Experiences Count? Or Just SOME?

Webitor's Thoughts

Everyone, important or not, seems to be writing or talking about their own immigrant experience or that of their family members.  That they came to escape persecution.  So here's my … [Read More...]

Let’s Face it – We’re B!tches to Each Other…

Feminism/ Webitor's Thoughts

 ...and I'm not the first to write about this.  Yes, ladies, we're … [Read More...]

Winterlicious Reservations Starts TODAY (January 12)!!!!!!!

Dining/ Restaurants

Who is excited for Winterlicious?  The twice-annual ____licious (winter and … [Read More...]

Do You Have a ‘Regular Look’? I Do!

Fashion and Style/ Webitor's Thoughts

I don't profess to having a daily "uniform" a la Carolina Herrera or Mark … [Read More...]

Happy 2017 and an (Eventual) New Look!

Webitor's Thoughts

DelectablyChic!  will be more personal this year.  Things have been … [Read More...]

Top 5 Recommended New Year’s Resolutions!

Random Thoughts

It’s that time again. 2017 is just around the corner and with it an opportunity … [Read More...]

Toronto Fashion Week is Back!

Fashion and Style

According to BlogTO, anyway. Toronto Fashion Week will now run by Peter Freed of … [Read More...]





DelectablyChic! is a trademark of Prospere Magazine Inc. registered with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office and a claimed trademark internationally.