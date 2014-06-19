Latest in Style, Dining and More

Winterlicious Reservations Starts TODAY (January 12)!!!!!!!

Dining/ Restaurants

Who is excited for Winterlicious?  The twice-annual ____licious (winter and summer) commences on January 26 and will continue for two weeks.  Many of the regulars are back, including La … [Read More...]

Do You Have a ‘Regular Look’? I Do!

Fashion and Style/ Webitor's Thoughts

I don't profess to having a daily "uniform" a la Carolina Herrera or Mark Zuckerberg - as in I don't … [Read More...]

Latest Instagram Photos

Highlighted events

Latest Tweets:



Starbucks Canada

Featured Posts…

Happy 2017 and an (Eventual) New Look!

Webitor's Thoughts

DelectablyChic!  will be more personal this year.  Things have been … [Read More...]

Top 5 Recommended New Year’s Resolutions!

Random Thoughts

It’s that time again. 2017 is just around the corner and with it an opportunity … [Read More...]

Toronto Fashion Week is Back!

Fashion and Style

According to BlogTO, anyway. Toronto Fashion Week will now run by Peter Freed of … [Read More...]

Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part IV: Best Selfies (Gifts to Self)

Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Last week, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Everyone Else. … [Read More...]

Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part III: Best Gifts for Everyone Else

Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2015

Over the weekend, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Family. … [Read More...]

Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part II: Best Gifts for Family

Gift Guides/ Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Earlier this week, we focused on Stocking Stuffers.  This time, it’s … [Read More...]





DelectablyChic! is a trademark of Prospere Magazine Inc. registered with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office and a claimed trademark internationally.