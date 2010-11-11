A Poised Woman is the Envied Woman

By

Christopher Massardo

Martha Kunst of Ottawa’s Poised Boutique is a woman who means business! That saying is fairly common with the entrepreneurial world, what is different though is the serious but not over aggressive approach to this business woman’s tactics and her out look on this crazy fashion world.

Kunst started as a fashion buyer for a few different boutiques in Ottawa, although from Montreal there is something about Ottawa that called to her. After 18 years though, Kunst needed change, even though she was happy with being a buyer, there came a time Kunst says where “I had to move out on my own”. Kunst admitted she was interested in seeing a change as well “in the customer service industry, you are taught about a hard sell”. Kunst continued that “I wanted to provide a warmer atmosphere, where the customer is truly satisfied”.

poised1 poised2 poised3 poised4 poised5

Kunst made the big jump and opened her boutique on fabulous Sussex Drive. Kunst says that she wanted to show her “flare to Ottawa”. With that said, that flare caught on quick and Poised soon become a busy shopping spot. The store is brimming with great pieces from amazing designers such as Nanette Lepore, Alberto Makali, Caty Lesca and several more. The store itself has a great quantity of pieces while still remaining spacious, open and inviting.

Its five years later and Poised is still going strong in its same location, so strong in fact Kunst felt compelled to expand. “I didn’t have the room in Poised to expand and I really wanted something for the younger at heart”. As luck would have it a space opened up literally just doors down from her current location. Moving quickly Kunst got the space and started her next project, Envied!

This past Easter Envied opened to great reception. The boutique itself is a fresher more modern version of its sister boutique. Catering to a funkier, trendier and more daring crowd. The boutique carries great designers such as Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller to mention but a couple choice names. Kunst said she really believes this will aid in “adding and diversifying the clientele”.

Regarding the clientele, Kunst says that she “loves her clients”. “It’s all about the customer, we wouldn’t be here if it were not for them” Kunst adds. Truly a fashion lover and lover of her business, Kunst is there all the time and spends time at both her boutiques. Kunst knows her customers when they walk in the door and you can tell they feel comfortable with her. Not shy to help or give her advice Kunst is always there for her customers’ fashionable needs.

Which so much success already one would wonder what is next. For the future Kunst is keeping a tight lip but says “plans are in the works, you will just have to wait and see”.

Photography by Laura Arwen Berg