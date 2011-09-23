A Healthy Breakfast of Steamed Scrambled Eggs

Cynthia Cheng Mintz 1 Comment

On weekends, my husband and I would usually enjoy a homemade breakfast at home.  One of our regular breakfasts is steamed eggs.  This very easy recipe takes no more than 15 minutes of cooking time and is very healthy.

Steamed eggs and waffles

You will need:

  • Four eggs
  • Various spices (I like sage, oregano and basil)
  • Black pepper
  • Two medium to large sized ramekins
  • Shallow pot
  • (Optional) 2 tablespoons of milk

Instructions:

  1. Place water in a shallow pot – two or three inches is good enough and heat to a boil.
  2. While water is boiling, crack eggs into ramekins (Two per ramekin.  If you’re concerned about egg yolks, consider removing one of them)
  3. Scramble with spoon or fork
  4. Sprinkle spices and black pepper and mix.
  5. (Optional) Add 1 tablespoon of milk per ramekin.  Consider sprinkling parsley on top
  6. Once water is coming to a boil, place ramekins into the bath and close the lid
  7. Steam for approximately eight to 10 minutes
  8. Remove ramekins from water bath and serve

To give this a bit of a twist, consider adding salsa, cheese or frozen veggies.  Serve with toast, waffles and/or fruit

 

