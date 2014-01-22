Young Males and Spoon Etiquette: What’s Up With That?

By

I’ve seen it with guys I know. It’s in a recent Quaker Oats ad. It’s also in the poster for the upcoming movie, That Awkward Moment. What am I talking about? It’s the way guys hold spoons. They hold them with their entire hand. Why? It looks so…odd. It isn’t really how one SHOULD be holding cutlery. Spoons should be held with the thumb, index and middle fingers, similar to holding a pen when eating. The only time one can use his or her entire hand is if they’re scooping, say, ice cream – and that’s with an ice cream scoop. And before you ask, yes, I know that That Awkward Moment is supposed to be a comedy targeted at a specific demographic, but the three lead characters are NOT young children, either (even if they may act like one in the movie).

Why are young males holding spoons like this?

This is something I’ve been trying to analyze for the past decade or so and I still haven’t figured out why. I’ve asked guys about it, but many get upset, saying that it isn’t “important” that they aren’t holding their spoons (and often, forks and knives) the “correct” way. Though most seem to mature out of it by the time they hit their 30s (especially if they work in industries where they meet clients and dine at nicer restaurants where more “traditional” table manners are expected), but this isn’t everyone. Some guys will forever believe they’re in university, living four others and dining on pizza, wings and beer. Well into their 50s. Sad.

This kid is not holding his spoon properly

I used to blame it on the “casualization” of society and parents/the fact that many families aren’t eating together anymore, but if that were the case, then wouldn’t females do the same thing? However, I don’t see that. And it’s not like girls are sent to finishing schools/charm schools anymore, either – at least not this in this part of the world. So why do some young guys do this? Is it a “I’m proving my manliness” kind of thing? Or is it just bad influence from media?