Shopping/Webitor's Thoughts

Bayview Village Shopping Centre: A History

September 17, 2014 By 4 Comments

The article about Bayview Village Shopping Centre over at Retail Insider inspired me to write about the mall from my own perspective.  The mall, located at Bayview and Sheppard, has a special place in my heart because I grew up in the area and can proudly say that I’ve been going there since BEFORE I was born!  My parents moved into the area a few years before I was born, just as the mall was covered.  When I was a baby and until I left for university in Kingston, the mall was pretty much a neighbourhood kind of place, mostly with independent stores and very few chains (save for a Loblaws, Laura Secord, Boots pharmacy and a KMart in a separate building).  There was also a small movie theatre and several restaurants.  None of the restaurants still exist, sadly.

cynthiaatbayviewvillage1

The author as a baby (circa 1980 (note the ugly stroller seat from that era)), pointing to a store window at Bayview Village

This was the mall where I learned how to walk.  I had my first professional haircut there when I was seven or eight).  It was where I had my first taste of ice cream – I don’t remember this moment, but my mom claims that I turned white after my first bite, which shocked them (well, duh!), but quickly went back to normal.  I promptly asked for more.  I was probably a bit older than one.  I think I had my first hot dog there too, just a little while later.  The restaurant was called Tummy Ticklers – it wasn’t a fast food joint in the McDonald’s sense – more like Harvey’s or Subway.  That, along with an Italian place (don’t remember the name, but it was, like Tummy Ticklers, sort of fast food.  Unlike Tummy Ticklers, they served things on real plates.  And if I recall correctly, they had a bar/pub at the back).  It had what I then thought was the best beef stew in the world.  Both places closed just before I left for university in 1998, along with KMart when the chain pulled out of Canada.  The late 90s was the beginning of Bayview Village’s transformation.

While I was away at school in Kingston, the mall began to build its first expansion, which included a move for both Gap and GapKids as well as a new Chapters bookstore, replacing Lichtman’s, which had closed.  Many of the shops and restaurants of the old era remained at that time, including a Chinese restaurant called Yenching as well as the Capelli hair salon (where I had my first professional haircut at age eight or nine), Laura Secord (though it had moved to a different part of the mall, closer to all the eateries) and the movie theatre.  A favourite restaurant of my teen years, Max’s diner would stay for another couple of years before being taken over by Oliver and Bonacini.  Tummy Ticklers had closed by then, replaced by a Japanese restaurant called Kabuki (which has since been replaced by another Japanese restaurant).

BayviewVillageShoppingCentre2

An entrance to Bayview Village

Things pretty much remained the same for a few years, with only some minor upgrades (e.g. Max’s becoming the more sophisticated Oliver and Bonacini) and a few more upscale stores opening their doors.  Just shortly after the New York Towers condos were built, about 15 years ago, the mall went through another transformation, including the closing of the mall’s movie theatre (which was actually a victim of Alliance Atlantis’ financial issues.  The theatre, which originally played first run blockbusters, became an indie theatre at the turn of the millennium).  Over the next few years and up until recently, stores like Andrew’s, TNT The New Trend, Pink Tartan and gourmet grocery shop, Pusateri’s opened.  Loblaws moved to a new, expanded part of the mall and Origin North took over another restaurant located in the parking area.  Yenching, which was once the only restaurant north of Dundas which served northern style Chinese food closed just a few years ago and was replaced with Pearl.  Long-time tenants such as Loblaws, Capelli, the liquor store and Laura Secord, while still there, have moved to different locations.  The mall would be completely unrecognizable if one were to transport someone from the 1980s to 2014.

I rarely go up to Bayview Village anymore now that I’m married and living downtown.  I went more often before 2010 when my then-boyfriend (now husband) lived there, so I saw the transformation happen.  Do I miss the old Bayview Village?  A little, yes, but at the same time, the area as well as Toronto in general have both changed a great deal over the past 30 years as well.   The demand for the old Bayview Village is just not there anymore.

Image credits: Author’s baby picture courtesy of a family album; Bayview Village entrance by Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine (Own work) [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

About Cynthia Cheng Mintz


Cynthia Cheng Mintz is the founder and webitor-in-chief of this site and the petite-focused site, Shorty Stories. She has also written for other publications including the Toronto Star and has blogged for The Huffington Post. Her first novel, Aspirations, was published in 2007. Outside of writing, Cynthia researches and advises philanthropic ideas for family funds and foundations and also volunteers.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
  • Margaret Mund

    We moved to Whittaker Crescent in June 1956. Loblaws opened around that time. My mother took me to the opening (2 years old) and had my picture taken on a pony. I took my now 35 year old son to Bayview Village for every Christmas Santa picture until he wouldn’t go any longer.

    • Your son’s around my age. I think I only saw the BV Santa once because I cried and my parents didn’t bother taking me to see him again. Did you ever go to Neptune’s Cove? That’s the only restaurant in the mall that I didn’t have a chance to go to before it shut down.

      • Margaret Mund

        Neptune’s Cove? Had a very small entrance from the mall but was located on the basement level and was “fine” dining. My boss took me there once for dinner.

  • Jeffrey Siegel

    Does anyone remember the Jungle Jay & Bob MacAdory Raceway Slopt Car Track that opened in Bayvew Village Plaza ? What about The Village Squire Restaurant and how about Lund’s Sports and Hobby, Lousi’s Bakery was a great place to get lots of calories. These are just three fo the stores I worked in when my family lived on Denrock Drive.





DelectablyChic! is a trademark of Prospere Magazine Inc. registered with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office and a claimed trademark internationally.
Read previous post:
A Brighter Sorrel Restaurant in Summerhill

My husband and I first went to Sorrel Restaurant last Christmas when it was located on Yorkville Avenue.  The dinner...

Close