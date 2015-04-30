Top Mother’s Day Gifts 2015

By

At a loss what to get for your beloved mother on her special day? DelectablyChic! is back with its Annual Mother’s Day Gift Guide by T U Dawood.

For the Mother Who Likes Chocolate:

Cherry Blossom tin

Purdy’s Chocolate has a mouth-watering Mothers Day Cherry Blossom tin of assorted chocolates ideal for a chocolate-loving Mom. Featuring approximately 16 pieces, this keepsake tin makes a very beautiful gift and is delicious to eat. Sold out online, it is still available in stores.

If your mother prefers a specific type of chocolate, Purdy’s also has its classic Hedgehogs (creamy hazelnut centred pralines) packaged as Mother’s Day Hedgehogs as well as an eight-piece Sweet Georgia Browns option. Both can be “dressed up” with a Chocolate Tulip lollipop piece for beauty and a little pizzazz.

For the Mother Who Likes Make-Up:

Elizabeth Arden highlighter

Elizabeth Arden‘s Sunkissed Pearls make-up collection has just the right quality, textures and colours to please most mothers. We really liked the Lip Gloss Trio in shades Pink Pearl, Coral Pearl and Berry Pearl and their corresponding lipsticks Pink Pucker, Coral Crush and Bold Red. Pick the gloss and lipstick in your mother’s favourite colour and then combine in a gift basket with the Sunkissed Pearls Cream Eye Shadow in Fresh Water Pearl, Sunkissed Pearls Bronzer and Highlighter and the Sunkissed Pearls Gel Eye Liner, for a complete make-up colour-coordinated Spring look for your Mom.

For the Mother Who Likes to Take Care of Her Skin and Look Younger:

Body Shop’s Vitamin E Moisture Cream

We absolutely fell in love with The Body Shop‘s Vitamin E collection, with its piece de resistance being the Vitamin E Eyes Cube, an anti-fatigue eye stick. It instantly revives and refreshes the eye area, reducing signs of fatigue and the effects of dryness by protecting the eye area with moisture.

The entire collection – which is limited edition – is very effective. Spoil your Mom with Vitamin E Aqua Boost Sorbet, Vitamin E Moisture Cream and Vitamin E Overnight Serum-In-Oil. The sorbet is instantly cooling and yet very light, and the moisture cream is more hydrating and good for overnight moisture. The Serum-in-Oil, however, is a serum-oil combo that really pumps moisture into the skin overnight so is great for Moms.

If she would prefer something nourishing for her body, Moroccanoil’s Shimmering Body Oil is silky to touch and transforms one’s skin into that of a shimmering goddess. Combining the signature Moroccanoil scent and soft pearlescent minerals, the result is luminescent skin.

For the Mother Who Likes Baths:

Lush Cosmetics’ Mother’s Day tin

LUSH Cosmetics has a special Mother’s Day tin full of 7 of its signature bath bombs. Along with 6 best-sellers – Secret Garden Bath Bomb, Avobath Bath Bomb, Big Blue Bath Bomb, Butterball Bath Bomb, Honey Bee Bath Bomb and Twilight Bath Bomb – a special Mother’s Day addition Rose Bombshell Bath Bomb is added as something special. We fell in love with this newest creation as once it fizzes away, a cascade of real rose petals fill the bath, and scenting the tub in true Princess Mode.

For the Mother Who Likes Perfume:

Untold Eu Fraiche

Elizabeth Arden’s new Untold Eau Fraiche is ethereal and uplifting, the scent of eternal youth. A combination of vibrant citrus, floral heart, and sharp woods create an alluring fragrance that is fresh as much as it is welcoming.