Toronto Premium Outlets at Halton Hills

…what a disappointment! I spent much of Friday up there, just to see what it was all about. After all, the mall has been around for more than a year. I knew, going in, not to expect Woodbury Common in New York, but I wasn’t thinking that it would be DREADFUL, either. Especially the food court. Yes, I judge a mall by its food court. With all the foodies today, you’d THINK that there’d be better choices. The only halfway decent outlet was Villa Madina, which serves so-called “middle eastern” cuisine. I was expecting more Mediterranean-inspired salads such as tabouleh and fattoush, but NO, it was plain ol’ lettuce. There was some cous cous, but it didn’t look all that appetizing. And Villa Medina DOES list tabouleh and fattoush as a menu item on their website. Whatever. Oh, and they didn’t even offer tahini for my falafels until I asked (not to mention that the pita was pitiful…the texture was like a gummy bear! GROSS!!). Whatever. But then again, even Woodbury Common doesn’t exactly have the best eateries. But at least THEY have sit down service restaurants. Halton Hills needs a Joey’s or a Milestones or something like that. Even though they’re chains.

As for the stores, they were okay for a Canadian mall. The usual suspects are there – factory stores for mall staples like Banana Republic (surprisingly, I found something moderately decent there. Banana Factory is usually GAWD AWFUL (because, you know, unlike an OUTLET, they aren’t selling off-season items, but items made from even LESSER material. Gap, J.Crew, Ann Taylor, etc… all do the same) on both sides of the border) and J.Crew Factory (found a cute sweater) as well as some entry level luxury brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Coach (all quite busy) and premium ones like Burberry (would have bought a skirt, but the zipper was broken).

Other than the pickled veggies, how is this even remotely Middle Eastern? Where was the tabouleh? Oh, and the pita was chewy! Gross!

If you want a good outlet mall on THIS side of the border, Niagara-on-the-Lake is worth a try (and there’s always Vaughan Mills, of course, but that’s indoors). The stores are similar, but it actually feels MORE premium. The food court, for example, not only has many of the “usual suspects,” but also an Aroma Espresso Bar (one of my favourite places to grab a bite) AND an olive oil boutique (my husband and I picked up three or four bottles of infused oils and vinegars that trip)! That’s what a “nice” mall should have – not a smattering of premium stores and some boring ol’ food outlets serving food court fare to people who “don’t know better”. Trust me, they KNOW. People who shop these brands are NOT stupid. Considering that Halton Hills is supposed to be a PREMIUM mall, even if it is an outlet, shouldn’t they think about “nicer” places? Maybe an Urban Herbivore? Grilled cheese outlet? Freshii? The only thing even CLOSE to “premium” is Big Smoke Burger. At least it they don’t have a McDonald’s or Burger King! That would be CRAZY. And there’s a David’s Tea.

There’s still space at Halton Hills, so I’d love to see more additions. Maybe an Off 5th (which has announced Canadian stores anyway) and Nordstrom Rack to accompany Hudson’s Bay Outlet. Perhaps another HR2. Stuart Weitzman (my favourite shoe brand) and 7 For All Mankind would be nice, too.

Maybe I’m just too picky or a snob. But hey, sometimes, being picky and snobby are good things! 😛