LOFT’s Petite Modern High Waist Skinny Ankle Jean

September 15, 2015 By 1 Comment

A while back, I said that I was NOT going to get any new skinny jeans.  I already had a huge collection, and there was no point.  But that collection mostly consists of black and dark blue pieces.  I was okay with colour.  And when Edeleman, LOFT’s PR company contacted me about the opportunity to review some of their pieces, I looked at what was available and purposely chose the Modern High Waist Skinny Ankle Jean in Dull Greenstone.

LOFT Skinny Front

As a shorter, smaller-framed gal, I often have trouble finding jeans that properly fit.  Some brands vanity size to the point that their smallest size, supposedly cut to fit a 24″ waist, is actually much too big.  One would think that 24″ means 24″!   And then there’s length.  For many mainstream brands, an “ankle jean” would mean full length on someone my height – about 5’2″.  Thankfully, LOFT has petite sizes, so a 24P fit lengthwise and is actually an ankle jean on me.

The green colour really adds to my wardrobe abundant with black and dark blue.  It is neutral enough that it can go with pretty much anything, yet a little different.   I have to admit, however, that the jeans could be a little bit softer.  But it’s not uncomfortable.  It could also crease a little less in the middle area when worn untucked, probably because it’s still slightly big on me (at least in the hip area) or maybe I just didn’t straighten it well enough.  Still, I think it’s worth the purchase ($96.58 online before taxes/duties and shipping), but it’s better to wait for it to go on sale.  Please note that this is an online exclusive for both petite and regular lengths.

NOTE: The pants complimentary from LOFT via Edelman.  Thanks so much to both for organizing and sending them to me! 🙂

Cynthia Cheng Mintz is the founder and webitor-in-chief of this site and the petite-focused site, Shorty Stories. She has also written for other publications including the Toronto Star and has blogged for The Huffington Post. Her first novel, Aspirations, was published in 2007. Outside of writing, Cynthia researches and advises philanthropic ideas for family funds and foundations and also volunteers.

