Toronto Fashion Week Cancelled

July 7, 2016

NOTE:  I have started a new section where we can show our support to Canadian fashion and its designers.  I am encouraging everyone to share images of them on Instagram wearing pieces by Canadian designers and using the hashtag #isupportcanadianfashion.  More details here!

 

It was announced today that Toronto’s semi-annual fashion extravaganza will not occur this October as IMG, the group which operated the event has decided to end its contract.  This is due to the lack of support.  I am honestly not that surprised – especially after the last event.  Some of the event’s regulars, including Pink Tartan, did not even show their Fall 2016 collection.  While I quite enjoyed Fashion Week in the past, said event just seemed a bit…lacking.  I had a feeling there were problems.

Toronto Fashion Week

Final walk from Malorie Urbanovich Fall/Winter 2014 show

However, I am a bit sad.  While other cities in this country still have their fashion weeks – Vancouver, for example, not having one here just makes us seem a bit less…”grand.”  Maybe even dock us a few points in terms of being a “major” city.  And what of the designers?  I am a supporter of Canadian fashion, and the lack of a fashion week in this city makes it a bit more difficult for them to promote and market.  While it’s possible to hold independent shows, it will be more difficult for them to show to the public unless people are on mailing lists or follow them on social media.  Not everyone subscribes.  And what about new designers?  I was introduced to many AT fashion week.

I suppose there is some hope in this.  Maybe.  The article did say that they were hoping another group will “stage a fashion showcase in Toronto.”  Let’s hope that this will indeed happen.  I wish crowd funding could help it, but I really doubt we’d ever get enough. 🙁

About Cynthia Cheng Mintz


Cynthia Cheng Mintz is the founder and webitor-in-chief of this site and the petite-focused site, Shorty Stories. She has also written for other publications including the Toronto Star and has blogged for The Huffington Post. Her first novel, Aspirations, was published in 2007. Outside of writing, Cynthia researches and advises philanthropic ideas for family funds and foundations and also volunteers.

  • colleentsoukalas

    Vancouver has labored away for years with one organizer. There are many international designers as well as locals. We also have EFW, which many of our local designers participate in. Emerging Designers, is a new one, that we all applaud. Would love to see more Art Gallery and major dept. stores as partners, too. All that space, all that design, all that Vancouver!





