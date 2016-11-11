Holidays are Coming!!!

By

With all the disgust in the world right now – especially you-know-where (and I will refrain from adding more, as it will be polarizing), can we talk about the holidays? And even if one thinks it’s “too early,” it IS after Halloween, and in my books, it’s okay. While I’m not big on chain coffee holiday drinks (though the Holiday Spice Flat White at Starbucks sounds interesting – and lighter than all the other specials), I do love seeing holiday decor – the holiday windows, especially – pop-up gift departments, holiday markets, holiday-themed food/menus, and of course, the music and concerts.

Holiday window at Holt Renfrew Bloor Street

I sang in my school’s choir back in high school, and our school had a tradition of performing the Nativity each year. It’s the same production every year, with narration and a cappella singing (okay, mostly a cappella, with a couple of pieces accompanied) from the back and actors miming the story in the front of our chapel. It’s a beautiful production. I went for a few years after I graduated, but haven’t been in a while. I think I might go again this year and will likely attend the Old Girls’ (alumnae) reception too. It brings back many memories. And having sung in my school’s choir makes me more biased towards certain types of Christmas music. I have, for example, developed a strong dislike of modern arrangements of true classics – especially ones with stronger religious association. If I want more “modern” holiday pieces, I’ll stick with the likes of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” or “White Christmas,” thank you very much.

Of course, music isn’t the only thing I like about the holiday season. Pop-up/gift markets, like the one opening at the Distillery District or in department stores (Holt Renfrew Bloor Street just opened theirs) and craft shows are great places to find more unique items (has anyone seen the cute Toronto neighbourhood candles at Holts?) and the One of a Kind Show, which starts in a couple of weeks, is a favourite of mine (and I will definitely will have a list of booth suggestions then). Not everyone is looking for mass-produced items (though we will likely be featuring many mass items in our holiday guide this year, as usual) after all.

With all that is coming up this month and next, look for at least a small number of holiday-related pieces this month and up until the holiday season. Despite all the issues across the world, let’s think happy thoughts!