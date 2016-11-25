Favourites and Discoveries at the One of a Kind Show!

By

I had the opportunity to attend a media preview/opening day of this season’s One of a Kind Show, and many of DelectablyChic!’s most loved vendors are back at this season’s show. While I have some spring-only favourites, I have to say that I see MORE of them at the holiday season show. Highlights include:

BLINK Chocolate (Booth G52): This is one of my favourites – especially their espresso flavoured chocolate, of which I bought two this time around. My husband likes peppermint a bit more, a flavour which is, of course, seasonal. However, that flavour was sold out for the season. Maybe next year! In any case, they make amazing gifts if you’re looking for something simple.

Dvorak Gourmet Nuts and Chocolate (F20): “Canada, Eh!” – a delicious maple covered almond (duh!) FTW! These guys, not the chocolate covered nuts, are always the first to go at my house. I wish they came to the spring show as well so I can get these more often. For those who don’t like nuts, they also have a dark chocolate called “Better than Sex.” These guys don’t have a working website nor have I been able to find any social media, unfortunately! Like BLINK Chocolate, these are GREAT casual gift items!

Couleur-Moi (R25): This is a kid’s dream come true – clothing you can draw on! Each outfit is like a colouring book, allowing kids to add their own touch to their outfits – and change the look every time it’s washed! All they need are washable markers and they’re good to go. For the more creative types, Couleur-Moi also offers blank shirts where kids can draw whatever they want. Maybe you have a future Jason Wu or Trina Turk in the making!

All Fired Up! (B32): Adorable ceramic tree ornaments (like the ones I purchased above) as well as switch plates. I know some people think switch plates are a little old-fashioned, but it does give a very quirky vintage look to a room!

DaLish Cosmetics (O45): I was finally able to nab a tube of mascara from this natural beauty line. According to the founder, Melanie Cruishank, it is CONSTANTLY selling out. I also own some of their eye shadows, which, unlike most brands, comes in a more liquid form with a sponge applicator (yes, like lip gloss). This is excellent for those of us who don’t want to wash brushes or sharpen pencils. However, you’ll need to use your fingers to blend – unless you want to wear A LOT of shadow! They are also previewing a skincare line at the show.

Luved Clothing (J52): This is a new discovery of mine. The pieces are mostly cardigans and vests with some pullovers, all made with bamboo or cotton fleece. The good thing is that they are one size fits most – sizes 0-16, with some which can fit up to size 24!

Tony Taylor Art (J34): One of my favourite artists. His humourous pieces featuring animals as political and other well-known figures are always a delight. There are, of course, many of Donald Trump (duh!) as well as Justin Trudeau (I purchased one featuring the Prime Minister and his wife, depicted as a moose (caribou?) and polar bear respectively). Non-political figures include John Lennon, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates – so yeah, mostly guys. I’d like to see more women, though (there was one of Hillary Clinton – as an owl)!

Other vendors I visited included Les Caprices d’Angeline (complete with new packaging, as you can see!) at H47, Voisin’s Maple Products (their new wild blueberry maple syrup is AMAZING! They’re at booth H56) as well as my favourite goat cheese line, Crosswind Farms (which I bought some goat cheddar) at G50. They also have a skincare line available at booth O19. Unlike the cheeses, this is only going to be at the show until November 28. I will be back next week to check out some vendors who will only be at the latter part of the show.

The One of a Kind Show is at the EnerCare Centre at Exhibition Place until December 4. Tickets are available online and at the door.