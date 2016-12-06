Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Best Stocking Stuffers

By

Our annual DelectablyChic! Holiday Gift Guide is back and reporter Tara Uzra Dawood begins with Best Stocking Stuffers:

LUSH COSMETICS:

Lush Cosmetics’ Bubbly Shower Gel or Rose Jam Shower Gel. The former has a citrus scent, while the latter is pure roses. Bubbly has skin-moisturizing properties and is made from Vine Leaf Infusion. Rose Jam is made from vanilla pod infusion, goji berry juice and nourishing argan oil and is a limited edition out for the Holidays.

FRESH COSMETICS

Astrology Zone’s Susan Miller has collaborated with the Fresh Cosmetics to create a collection of 12 limited-edition zodiac soaps. The soaps are vegetable-based with a scent customized to the personal traits of the particular sign. Although the sugar-scented Virgo was a favourite of ours at DelectablyChic!, the entire collection is premium quality and beautifully packaged.

MAYBELLINE

Maybelline Color Jolt intense lip paint especially in “Talk Back Red” is a high-impact stocking stuffer. Pair with a Maybelline Shine Shot prismatic lip topcoat for a glittery prism effect. If you would rather gift a lipstick, we like the Violet Vixen shade best.

MOROCCANOIL

We at DelectablyChic! are in love with Moroccanoil Body Shower Milk. Although it comes in Fleur de Rose and Fleur d’Oranger scents, we much prefer the classical original scent. The magic of Moroccanoil is in its signature ingredient argan oil which both hydrates and cleanses.

LIPSMACKERS

Disney has come up with the cutest Winnie The Pooh Lip Smacker lip balm in the shape of a Winnie jumbo headed honey pot! Mega Lip Smacker is another stylish tower that fits perfectly in a stocking and comes in the delicious watermelon flavor. These are perfect stocking stuffers for kids.

Alternatively, Hello Kitty has launched Softlips stackable lip moisturizer cubes. We tried “cupcake” flavor.

Overall, the honey flavor of Winnie was the best lip balm in taste, but the Hello Kitty was the most moisturizing.

GARNIER FRUCTIS

Garnier Fructic “Sleek & Shine Moroccan Sleek” Oil Treatment is like magic on your hair. Even if you have Hermoine Granger hair, this product will make it smooth and frizz free for 48 hours.

We continue this weekend with Best Gift for Family.