Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part II: Best Gifts for Family

Earlier this week, we focused on Stocking Stuffers. This time, it’s all about your nearest and dearest with a guide to Best Gifts for Family.

Best Gift for Boyfriend/Husband:

Caroline Neron has designed a stunning men’s “Globetrotter” watch. Stainless Steel Gun Metal Tone Plating and Leather Strap enhance this stylish look of this timepiece and make it a great gift for your favourite guy.

Another winning gift is a GelaSkins iphone or ipad case or skin. Perfect for the Tech Junkie in your life or even if you want to personalize a case with a photograph, a name or anything special.

Best Gift for Your Child:

We cannot recommend highly enough Fanny & Alexander Wooden Toys as the perfect Holiday gift for your child. These handcrafted wooden toys are old-fashioned keepsakes. Made from sustainable Guatambu and Incense wood, they enhance creativity and endless possibilities of fun for your children, and can be displayed in the room as well.

Another gift we absolutely love is presents “Flash” the 8th Limited Edition Collectible Starlight Bear for 2016, presented by The Starlight Foundation and Toys “R” Us. Flash was “inspired by Noah, a courageous young boy that was diagnosed with Pompe disease back in 2011 at the age of two. Pompe disease is a rare genetic disease that affects muscle growth, and in Noah’s case, it means an enlarged heart.” 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Flash will be donated to Starlight.

If you prefer to gift a book, our favourite this season is Dork Diaries 11: Tales from a Not-So-Friendly Frenemy by Rachel Renée Russell. The latest book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Dork Diaries series, this tale finds Nikki and her friends Brandon, Chloe, and Zoey surviving her adventures in the student exchange week programme.

Best Gift for Your Mother:

Limited Edition AlumierMD Luxurious Gift Set includes Lotus Scrub and AluminEye. The former is a mild but effective exfoliating facial scrub, while the latter is a brightening eye cream. Very useful and impactful products that your mother is sure to love.

DelectablyChic! is a big fan of For Beloved One, and recommend their Hyaluronic Acid GHK-Cu Moisturizing Bio-Cellulose Mask or Moisturizing Surge Cream as an alternative gift. These transformative products will add plumpness and youthful glow to your mother’s face.

Best Gift for Your Dad:

John Varvatos’ Dark Rebel perfume is uber masculine with edgy woodsy scents as well as rum and tobacco roots, all packaged in an iconic flask bottle.

If your Dad has a beard, one very special gift is the Men Rock: Beard Balm Trio which intensely conditions. Full of aloe vera and natural oils, this three-pack is sure to keep his beard extra soft.

Best Gift for Your Sister:

Joico has a very cool temporary shimmer spray Holiday Instant Gift Pack that adds a subtle and soft hint of shimmer to your hair. It has a certain wow factor and is a very trendy gift for someone in their teens to early twenties.

Alternatively, Joico has a Hair Shake Liquid to Powder Finishing Texturizer that helps give depth and volume to hair.

Best Gift for Your Brother:

If you brother is into his do, there is no better product for him then göt2b® PHENOMENAL thickening STYLING CREAM which enhances hair’s thickness.

If he is into his mind, instead, then gift him The Science of Why by Jay Ingram, former host of Daily Planet and Canada’s favourite Science Guy. Full of science history lessons, fun facts, and myth busters, it’s a quick and engaging read.

Best Gift for Your Mother-in-Law:

Appreciating that you wish to gift something special to your Mother-in-Law, DelectablyChic! found Michael Bublé By Invitation perfume. After the tough year the very popular Buble has had, this gift is also a sentimental choice for many.

We continue next week with Best Gifts for Everyone Else.