Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part III: Best Gifts for Everyone Else

Over the weekend, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Family. Now, we are on to Best Gifts for Everyone Else.

Best Gift for Your Male Boss:

We searched long and hard for the perfect gift for your boss (male) this season and were delighted to discover The McDavid Effect by Globe & Mail journalist Marty Klinkenberg. This book explores team dynamics, fresh starts and renewed hope, all with the backdrop of 2015 draft pick of hockey’s Connor McDavid to the Edmonton Oilers brought hope to the city.

Best Gift for Your Female Boss:

The Body Shop has become quite the go-to spot for beautiful gift sets and we must say their White Musk Fragrance Gift Set is quite stunning. The scent is very sensual and the packaging elegant.

Best Gift for Your Male Work Colleague:

You can never go wrong with a hockey book and favourite captain Wendel Clark recounts his journey from small-town hockey player to NHL legend in the emotional and inspiring Bleeding Blue.

Best Gift for Your Female Work Colleague:

The SensationalNail Polish to Gel Transformer Starter Kit is a bit of a magic machine. It easily transforms any nail polish to gel in minutes.You won’t find a better price for an LED curing light and with this you get this innovative gel transformer product.

Best Hostess Gift:

Hostesses usually enjoy entertaining and so the gift of The Special Occasions Cookbook can be a real gem. This latest cookbook from Canadian Living is a compilation of over 250 recipes that helps to create 35 different menus for events ranging from traditional holidays to baby showers, and so forth.

Best Gift for Neighbour:

We at DelectablyChic! absolutely love domino: Your Guide to a Stylish Home, the latest book from the editors of domino magazine. The book takes a detailed approach to creating a space that matches your taste and that you will love. There are some great examples and steps to take.

Alternatively, The Body Shop Strawberry Festive Picks Gift Set is a favourite gift choice. This cheerful red boxset contains Strawberry Shower Gel, Strawberry Body Butter, Strawberry Body Polish, Strawberry Bar Soap and Mini Red Bath Lily.

Best Gift for The Friend Who Travels:

The Body Shop has a wonderful Handfuls of Fruity Hand Cream Gift Trio that includes three travel-size hand creams, a dream for your jet-setting bestie. Scents pink grapefruit, strawberry and mango make for delicious and nurturing treats for your hand.

Best Secret Santa Gift:

The Body Shop British Rose Gift Cube is our top choice of Secret Santa Gift this year. The cube contains one of our favourite scents British Rose in Shower Gel, Body Butter and Mini cream bath lily. On a happy note, this gift will help protect endangered species and restore 1 square metre of rainforest in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Alternatively, LUSH Cosmetics’ Home for Christmas is a decadent gift set of Rose Jam Shower Gel, Serendipity Soap and Dream Cream Self-Preserving Hand and Body Lotion. The scents are luxurious and the textures pampering.

If you desire more of a single piece, LUSH Cosmetics has a cute Magic Wand reusable Bubble Bar. Cotton candy-scented bubbles and pink water make for a princess experience.

We continue this weekend with Best Gifts for Yourself!