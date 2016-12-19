Holiday Gift Guide 2016 Part IV: Best Selfies (Gifts to Self)

By

Last week, we our holiday gift guide suggested the Best Gifts for Everyone Else. Now, we are on to “Selfies” – Best Gifts for Yourself – a very popular and au courant part of our Annual Guide. Spoil yourself, peeps!

Best Fashion item to Gift Yourself:

Ecco’s Crossbody bag is one of the It bags this season. With its retro-inspired look and distinctive hardware detailing, it’s intelligently designed to contain your work documents, or if you remove the shoulder strap, it changes to an evening stylish design.

Best Bath Product to Gift Yourself:

We have discovered Calgon Hawaiian Ginger Shea Sugar Scrub (above) Daily Wash and Fragrance Body Mist. These products have great scent and feel fabulous on the skin.

For something a bit more girlie, we like Body Fantasies body sprays in Japanese Cherry Blossom, Pink Vanilla Kiss Fantasy and Twilight Mist.

If you want something more luxurious, we cannot rave enough about Moroccanoil Body Shower Milk which we tried in original scent as well as in Fleur de Rose. While both were decadent, we preferred the alluring original scent best.

Best Hair Product to Gift Yourself:

Garnier Whole Blends nourishing rinse-out mask in Avocado Oil & Shea Butter transforms hair and will protect it if you blow dry a lot during the holiday season. If you are in a rush, alternatively smoothe on Garnier Smoothing leave-in conditioner in Coconut Oil & Coconut Butter. Anytime your hair is getting frizzy, just dab a bit of this in the palm on your hand and you should be able to add elegance and order to your locks.

We at DelectablyChic! have fallen in love with Conair Elite Collection Flat Iron (above) that glams up hair in just minutes. This is definitely one of the most cutting edge products and best buys on the market. We find it most effective when paired with a Moroccanoil round brush which gives you masterful control.

Best Lip Product to Gift Yourself:

Lips are one of the first causalities of winter and with mistletoes abound, it’s important to arm yourself with some top notch lip products.

We recommend you begin with LUSH Cosmetics’ Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub to exfoliate your lips in a holiday way. Then, use Fresh Cosmetics Sugar Lip Treatment – we like Coral flavor best – to soften and soothe your lips.

Our favourite lipstick this season is Elizabeth Arden’s Beautiful Color Bold Lipstick (above) that we absolutely love in Fearless Red, a perfect holiday colour.

Nightly, apply Burt’s Bees Classic Beesbax Lip Balms – there are great holiday gift sets out now – and you will wake up with the softest lips around.

Best Feet Products to Gift Yourself:

Amope has a salon quality Manicure Set (above) that includes an entire system of nail care that will make your digits shine and pop at any occasion.This jumbo pack includes Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Nail Care System, Nail Oil, Cosmetic Bag, Electronic Nail File Refills (2 sets) and coupons.

If you want a mani-pedi set, we recommend Burt’s Bees Mani Pedi that includes foot brush and pumice, along with a peppermint foot lotion, hand cream and cuticle cream, all in generous size.

Best Gift to Help You Relax:

Dr. Teals Eucalyptus Holiday kit features Eucalyptus and Spearmint Epsom Salt Soak & Foaming Bath. This alchemic formula transforms your bath into a spa experience. The gentle bubbles cleanse while soothing.

If you prefer to relax in a more fun way, LUSH Cosmetics Shoot for the Stars Bath Bomb (above) has Brazilian orange and bergamot oils for calming, but transforms the water to a playful blue.

Best Book to Gift Yourself:

We recommend The Diabolic by SJ Kincaid. Although it’s a teen read, it’s similar to Divergent and Twilight and so is appealing to women of all ages. If you prefer something more heart-warming, we recommend The Swan Riders (above) by Erin Bow. A follow up to The Scorpion Rules, winner of the 2016 Monica Hughes Award for Science Fiction and Fantasy, Swan Riders explores the “complicated nature of love, family, peace, war, technology, and most importantly what it means to be human.” Both these books are racing off the shelves and hot sellers this season.

That’s our Holiday Gift Guide 2016. From all of us at DelectablyChic!, we wish you a wonderful holiday season. Happy shopping!