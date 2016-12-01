Travel

Ladies First, Chopard Style: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, UAE, has a special ladies floor for women who are traveling on their own.  Launched in association with luxury brand Chopard, there are just 10 tower rooms and one Apex Suite, all located on the 40th floor with stunning views.

The idea was a response to industry reports have shown that the number of female executives travelling alone has increased considerably and more specifically, the average spending by women travellers on an annual basis is steeply rising.  Not only are women traveling more on their own and spending more, they have increased expectations when it comes to quality service. Jumeirah Group partnered with Chopard  and the rooms feature amenities by Chopard exclusively including turn down fragrances such as Casmir, Casran and Infiniment Chopard.

DelectablyChic! decided to check it out and expectations were exceeded. The rooms are simply stunning. A deep pink-based maroon and white colour combo, the rooms are opulent and elegant. It is as a magic wand was used and the rooms were designed not just for pampering but very thoughtfully, understanding a specific woman’s needs. For example, the mirrors in the main room are full length throughout one wall, while there isn’t a full length mirror in all of the other rooms, even some of the premium rooms. Each Chopard room includes a cosmetic mirror, a cosmetics fridge, original flower arrangements, luxury bath products, comfortable bathrobe, in-room yoga facilities, as well as a very special scent.

Catered to and serviced by an all-female staff, the wing gives both privacy and luxury to its guests.

