Happy 2017 and an (Eventual) New Look!

DelectablyChic! will be more personal this year. Things have been changing for me – focusing more on philanthropy advice than attending events, for example, has made writing more than once or twice a week more difficult – especially when it comes to researching areas in beauty, fashion and food.

F0r 2017, I’m going to focus more on personal opinion. Thus, look out for more “Webitor’s Thoughts” type posts. I often feel that my views aren’t heard enough and that I’m a bit “off” from how the rest of the public – at least those who typically blog in the areas DelectablyChic! usually posts about. Actually, I don’t know if my experiences are typically reported in mainstream media, ever! Just take a look at all of the posts I have written about being a child of immigrants. I know plenty of people who grew up “like me,” yet media continue to publish pieces on people “struggling.” Was my upbringing too “charmed” to be worthwhile? Is it not…”normal,” so to speak? There can’t be anything wrong with a standard “suburban” childhood – even if you WERE a child of immigrants who gave you an as “Canadian” life as possible without assimilating “too much,” – can there? Why are we always being fed conflicting information? We’re expected to be “Canadian,” yet not “too Canadian” – the latter comes from both people in your own community (who aren’t family members) and those outside. Actually, those “outside” are usually children of immigrants themselves, always of an older generation and likely envious of your Canadian/Anglo-ish upbringing (or super-liberal/PC types who incorrectly interpret diversity/multiculturalism). I dismiss the actual immigrant individuals, but the latter? WATCH WHAT YOU SAY!

So yeah, you’re going to see MORE of these “Webitor’s Thoughts” type posts. And posts about my views on how the world is running now – like how I think people are too casual (yes, I post about this QUITE A BIT because it kind of disappoints me). I will still discuss events I attend, and may even return to writing about restaurants I go to. I don’t go out as much as I used to and I really think I should. There are too many restaurants to try in this city. As for a “new look” – I’m going to turn this site into more of a “traditional” blog rather than a magazine/grid style layout. I’m kind of tired of that. I’ve had Prospere Magazine/DelectablyChic! for nine years and it’s time for a bigger change.