Winterlicious Reservations Starts TODAY (January 12)!!!!!!!

By

Who is excited for Winterlicious? The twice-annual ____licious (winter and summer) commences on January 26 and will continue for two weeks. Many of the regulars are back, including La Societé, Boulud and Oliver & Bonnocini Bayview Village (I always wonder why it’s THAT location rather than, say, Front Street. Shouldn’t there be some sort of rotation?). Others include Luckee, Momofuku (Noodle Bar and Daisho) and Bindia Indian Cuisine. Due to scheduling, I’ll likely only be going to one this year and will definitely be either writing about it or posting pictures on Instagram.

As it was for the past few seasons, lunch will be $18, $23 or $28 for three courses while dinner will be $28, $38 or $48 Reservations are made with the respective restaurants, either online or by phone. In addition to prix fixe menus, various culinary events will occur including three events celebrating Canada’s 150 years of Confederation.

Image credit: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock