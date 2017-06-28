Dear Readers,

This is my last post on DelectablyChic! I am embarking on a new journey in life and will no longer be posting on this site. I will keep the URL live for people to read older posts and will still be active on social media under the DelectablyChic! handle (especially Instagram). Since last year, I have found that I’m writing more about my own views on life and society, rather than on fashion and food itself (despite all my food posts on Instagram). I feel that DelectablyChic!, as a blog, no longer reflects me, which is why I’m starting a new site, under my name. Please join me over on cynthiacmintz.com for new posts starting in July. Thanks once again. It’s been a great (almost) seven years!! 🙂

Sincerely,

Cynthia Cheng Mintz

Image credit: By Hywit Dimyadi/Shutterstock